C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has increased its dividend by 12.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $99.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $70.42 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.27.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

