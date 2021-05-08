C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $99.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.27. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $70.42 and a 52-week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

