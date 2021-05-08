Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Cable One worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cable One by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CABO shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,034.50.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,756.23 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,682.44 and a one year high of $2,326.80. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,800.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,955.88.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

