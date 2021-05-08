Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.05 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CABO traded up $51.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,756.23. The company had a trading volume of 103,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,843. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,800.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1,955.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,682.44 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on CABO. Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,034.50.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

