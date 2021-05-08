Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,683.31

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1,683.31 and last traded at $1,685.30, with a volume of 1309 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,698.15.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,034.50.

Get Cable One alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,800.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1,955.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 0.53.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cable One by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 757,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,830,000 after buying an additional 23,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,353,000 after buying an additional 60,115 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Cable One by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 164,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,275,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 355.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,205,000 after acquiring an additional 86,256 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.