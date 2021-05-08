Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $27.64. Cactus has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $39.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 2.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 19.35%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $330,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,843.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Steven Bender sold 192,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $5,890,803.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 192,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,803.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,616,399 shares of company stock valued at $232,705,589. Company insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WHD. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

