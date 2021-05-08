CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CAIXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded CaixaBank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Societe Generale raised CaixaBank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of CAIXY stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.05. 160,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,055. CaixaBank has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

