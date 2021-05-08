Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) PT Set at C$2.75 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.75 price objective on Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Calibre Mining from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Shares of CXB stock opened at C$0.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.30 and a 1-year high of C$0.75.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.