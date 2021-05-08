Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.75 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CXB. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Calibre Mining to an outperform rating and set a C$2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Calibre Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.13.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

TSE CXB opened at C$2.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.02. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.22 and a 52 week high of C$2.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$670.54 million and a P/E ratio of 8.58.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$103.85 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Calibre Mining will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.