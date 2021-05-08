Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.97 EPS

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) announced its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.97), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 314.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%.

NASDAQ:CLMT traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 449,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,298. The company has a market capitalization of $456.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.73. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24.

CLMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Earnings History for Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.