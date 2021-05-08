Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.97 EPS

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) announced its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.97), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 314.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%.

NASDAQ:CLMT traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 449,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,298. The company has a market capitalization of $456.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.73. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24.

CLMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

