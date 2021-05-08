Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAIL. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 203.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,478,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,432,000 after purchasing an additional 990,703 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 948.3% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 595,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 538,615 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,382,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,712,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,184,000.

Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01.

