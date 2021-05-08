Canaccord Genuity Boosts Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target to $195.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Tire from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Tire from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Tire from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.38.

OTCMKTS CDNAF traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.63 and its 200 day moving average is $135.35. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of $66.65 and a twelve month high of $164.33.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

