Canaccord Genuity Raises STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Price Target to $51.00

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.62% from the stock’s previous close.

STM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.85. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 510,768.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,868 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 745,722 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,673 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 58,259.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,268 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 40,199 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

