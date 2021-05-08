Canaccord Genuity Raises Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$2.75

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TVE. CIBC upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tamarack Valley Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.23.

Shares of TVE stock opened at C$2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$787.55 million and a P/E ratio of -1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.65. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$0.68 and a one year high of C$2.83.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$64.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Floyd Ray Price sold 11,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total transaction of C$25,296.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,236 shares in the company, valued at C$349,063.92.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

