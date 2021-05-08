Canaccord Genuity Raises Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $190.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $189.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Northland Securities raised Zimmer Biomet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.08.

Shares of ZBH opened at $172.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,078.13, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $108.78 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

