Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has GBX 1,725 ($22.54) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,635 ($21.36).

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TPK. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,644 ($21.48) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,586 ($20.72).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,636 ($21.37) on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 979.35 ($12.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion and a PE ratio of -161.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,595.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,417.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, for a total transaction of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 257 shares of company stock worth $379,695.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.