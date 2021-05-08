Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 69.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,843 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,798 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $7,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 390,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 224,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after buying an additional 31,855 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,568,000 after buying an additional 17,678 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $107.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $107.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.29.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $1.1669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.61.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

