Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNQ. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$39.50 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.80.

Shares of TSE CNQ traded up C$1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$41.70. 7,268,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,364,193. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.21. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$19.77 and a 1 year high of C$41.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.83. The stock has a market cap of C$49.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.18.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.88 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.1799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.28, for a total transaction of C$201,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,280,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$91,831,510.80. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,743.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

