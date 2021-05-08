Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James to C$49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CNQ. CSFB set a C$52.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$50.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.80.

Shares of CNQ traded up C$1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$41.70. 7,268,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,364,193. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$38.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.83. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$19.77 and a 1 year high of C$41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.1799999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.28, for a total transaction of C$201,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,280,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$91,831,510.80. Insiders have sold a total of 85,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,743 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

