Cantaloupe Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 3,297 call options on the company. This is an increase of 7,750% compared to the typical volume of 42 call options.

CTLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 2.10. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cantaloupe will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter valued at about $688,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,306,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

