Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Kadmon Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kadmon in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the year.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kadmon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

KDMN opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34. Kadmon has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $651.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Kadmon during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

