Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on 89bio, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for 89bio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.57) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital raised their target price on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.11.

Shares of ETNB opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79. 89bio has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.24.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $169,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,850 shares of company stock valued at $612,400. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 403.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 299.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

