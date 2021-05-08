Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Arcus Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Arcus Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.65) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

NYSE RCUS opened at $30.45 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,295,000 after buying an additional 138,555 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 38.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 35.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,972,000 after purchasing an additional 397,786 shares in the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $303,394.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,564.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Grossman sold 2,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $74,508.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,075.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

