Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.00) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DNLI. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.63.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.92. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $93.94.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $102,642.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 1,468 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $109,806.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,312.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,449,495 shares of company stock valued at $158,416,585. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 37,945 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,190,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,078 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 234,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,617,000 after acquiring an additional 106,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

