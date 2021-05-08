Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Mikson forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PACB. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

PACB stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.89 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.17.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%.

In other news, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $150,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lucy Shapiro sold 101,666 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $5,123,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 894,783 shares of company stock valued at $35,809,462. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

