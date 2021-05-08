Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Pfizer Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pfizer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the year.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

NYSE PFE opened at $39.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $220.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

