Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 1,322 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,729,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,097,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,670,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,827,000 after purchasing an additional 453,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,092,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $150.64 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $98.27 and a 1 year high of $150.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.88.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

