Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 280 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 17.0% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 34.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 30,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $239,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Shares of PYPL opened at $253.36 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.61 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $297.51 billion, a PE ratio of 95.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,198 shares of company stock worth $67,667,823. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.