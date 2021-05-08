CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 17 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,304,856,000 after buying an additional 117,399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,598,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,242,670,000 after acquiring an additional 58,379 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,398,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,145,396,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,445,182,000 after purchasing an additional 105,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 216.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,557,000 after purchasing an additional 985,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML opened at $658.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $627.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.74. The company has a market cap of $276.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $283.31 and a 52-week high of $675.65.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.80.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

