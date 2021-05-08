CAPROCK Group Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planning Directions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $884,000.

RHS stock opened at $164.39 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $128.00 and a 1 year high of $164.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.88.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

