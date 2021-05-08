CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $793,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.44.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $110.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.09. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

