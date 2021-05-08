CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 25 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG stock opened at $2,327.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,385.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2,167.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,303.25 and a one year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,286.00.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

