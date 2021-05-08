CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 634 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Danaher by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $258.48 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $155.61 and a 52-week high of $261.43. The stock has a market cap of $184.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,687. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

