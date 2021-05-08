Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Director Sells $48,125.00 in Stock

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $48,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 252,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,736.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $19.54 on Friday. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $431.52 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,809,000 after buying an additional 110,447 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 575,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 25,275 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 393,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 35,661 shares during the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSTR. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capstar Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

