Cardiff Oncology’s (CRDF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

CRDF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.20.

NASDAQ:CRDF traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.49. 778,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,623. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.80.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodney S. Markin bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $29,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $74,107.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Pace bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 452,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,156.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,325 shares of company stock worth $128,209. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDF. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Caxton Corp grew its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,114,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,046,000 after purchasing an additional 269,676 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,834,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 109,727 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 568,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 308,500 shares during the period. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

