Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,141 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 424,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average of $55.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

