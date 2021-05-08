CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.11.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 77.94%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 156.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 91.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 427,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,961,000 after buying an additional 203,970 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 8.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 37,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 25.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

