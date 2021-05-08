Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.19

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.19 and last traded at $36.07, with a volume of 58120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.35.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CABGY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DNB Markets downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Carlsberg A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.17.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.481 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Carlsberg A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Carlsberg A/S’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

