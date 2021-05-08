Carnival Co. &’s (CCL) Sell Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON:CCL opened at GBX 1,626.20 ($21.25) on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of GBX 759.81 ($9.93) and a one year high of GBX 1,851.40 ($24.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of £18.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,654.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,395.50.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider Arnold W. Donald sold 44,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,024 ($26.44), for a total transaction of £898,372.64 ($1,173,729.61).

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

