CarParts.com (PRTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect CarParts.com to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $119.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.31 million. On average, analysts expect CarParts.com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $15.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04. CarParts.com has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $760.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 2.65.

PRTS has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In other CarParts.com news, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 226,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $3,566,478.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 345,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,184.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Keith Greyson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 435,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,815,769. 46.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

