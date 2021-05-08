Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.17) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Carpenter Technology in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($2.17) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.20). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $41.35 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $48.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 29,218 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.