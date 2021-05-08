Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of Carrefour stock opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. Carrefour has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

