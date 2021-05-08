Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at DA Davidson

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark raised shares of Cars.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.25.

NYSE CARS traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $13.99. 871,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.41. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $15.71.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.42 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cars.com will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $153,815.06. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

