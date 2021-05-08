Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at DA Davidson

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark raised shares of Cars.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.25.
NYSE CARS traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $13.99. 871,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.41. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $15.71.
In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $153,815.06. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
