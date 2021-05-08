Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $6,823,084.88 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.39, for a total transaction of $6,823,084.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,433 shares in the company, valued at $407,530.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total transaction of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $13,736,500.00.

CVNA traded down $15.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,720. The company has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of -90.77 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.75.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. Carvana’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVNA. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

