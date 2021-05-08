Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives $207.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.33.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 76,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.
Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 19.15%.
Casey’s General Stores Company Profile
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.
Further Reading: Cost of Equity
Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.