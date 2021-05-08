Castle Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last week, Castle has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Castle has a total market cap of $20,581.79 and approximately $2.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.28 or 0.00699907 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005781 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020100 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,050.61 or 0.01792254 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000701 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

About Castle

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,939,809 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

