Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.88. Catalent posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

CTLT opened at $107.56 on Friday. Catalent has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $127.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.65. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $4,439,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,997,007 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Catalent in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Catalent by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

