Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.37.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.99. 3,303,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,371. The firm has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $241.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.23.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

