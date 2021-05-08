Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CAT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $205.37.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT stock traded up $3.94 on Thursday, reaching $241.01. The stock had a trading volume of 245,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,380. The stock has a market cap of $132.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $240.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.89.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 66.7% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.