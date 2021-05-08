CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances and employees. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax, financial advisory, government health care consulting, risk advisory, merger and acquisition advisory, real estate consulting, and valuation services. Employee services include employee benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, payroll, life insurance, HR consulting, and executive recruitment. As one of the nation’s largest brokers of employee benefits and property and casualty insurance, and one of the largest accounting and valuation companies in the United States, the Company’s services are provided through nearly 100 Company offices in 32 states. “

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.40. CBIZ has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $35.03.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, analysts expect that CBIZ will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 68,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $2,102,714.60. Also, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $68,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,872.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,088 shares of company stock valued at $6,685,860. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,977,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,906,000 after purchasing an additional 174,591 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CBIZ by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,485,000 after purchasing an additional 378,628 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,865,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,630,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,691,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,018,000 after buying an additional 31,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,355,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,074,000 after buying an additional 54,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

